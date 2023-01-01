Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field.

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 17 off the bench. Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 14 points apiece.

The Jazz made 17 3-pointers and 36 free throws but lost their fourth straight.

Utah erased a seven-point deficit and tied it at 123 with 6.3 seconds left on three free throws from Markkanen. Herro countered with his game-winning 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Miami made five straight baskets and scored on eight consecutive possessions overall to carve out a 62-52 lead late in the second quarter. Oladipo and Herro fueled the run with three baskets apiece.

Utah erased the deficit in the third quarter. Markkanen and Clarkson made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-0 run that gave the Jazz a 95-88 lead before quarter’s end.

TIP INS

Heat: Jimmy Butler was inactive (right knee injury management). … Six Miami players dished out at least four assists.

Jazz: Walker Kessler blocked back-to-back shot attempts by Adebayo in the first quarter. … Beasley went 5-of-8 from 3-point range after making four total outside baskets in his previous three games.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Clippers on Monday.

Jazz: Host the Kings on Tuesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

