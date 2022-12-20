Utah faces Detroit, looks to stop road skid

Utah Jazz (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -3.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its six-game road slide when the Jazz visit Detroit.

The Pistons are 4-11 in home games. Detroit has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz are 6-11 on the road. Utah averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Jazz 125-116 in their last matchup on Nov. 24. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 23 points, and Malik Beasley led the Jazz with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES:

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .