Oklahoma City faces Utah, aims to break home losing streak

Utah Jazz (31-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Utah looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Thunder have gone 5-7 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is third in the NBA averaging 117.8 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Jazz are 5-6 against the rest of the division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 120-119 in overtime in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 43 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Markkanen is averaging 25.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Clarkson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 120.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdominal/health and safety protocols), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out (wrist).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thumb), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .