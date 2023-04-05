Utah plays Oklahoma City, looks to stop home losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-43, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oklahoma City looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Jazz are 5-9 against the rest of their division. Utah has a 13-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder are 8-7 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is second in the NBA scoring 55.2 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 16.0.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 6 the Thunder won 129-119 led by 38 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jalen Williams is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Walker Kessler: out for season (concussion), Lauri Markkanen: out (hand), Rudy Gay: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .