Utah takes on Orlando on 4-game slide

Utah Jazz (31-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Orlando.

The Magic have gone 15-18 at home. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 6.6 boards.

The Jazz have gone 11-22 away from home. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 112-108 on Jan. 14. Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Markkanen is scoring 25.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Admiral Schofield: out (concussion), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hip), Gary Harris: out (adductor).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Walker Kessler: out (illness), Jordan Clarkson: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .