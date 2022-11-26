Utah faces Phoenix, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Utah Jazz (12-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -7; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three games in a row.

The Suns are 10-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 11-5 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 19 the Jazz won 134-133 led by 38 points from Lauri Markkanen, while Devin Booker scored 49 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Markkanen is averaging 20.9 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Landry Shamet: out (concussion).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Leandro Bolmaro: out (concussion), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

