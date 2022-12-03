Portland faces Utah, looks to break 3-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-11, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -4; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Utah.

The Jazz have gone 12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is second in the Western Conference scoring 117.9 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 1-1 in division matchups. Portland has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 118-113 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anfernee Simons averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Keon Johnson: out (hip), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (core), Drew Eubanks: day to day (hip), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .