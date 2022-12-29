AP NEWS
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup

By The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jazz have gone 15-11 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Fox is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Markkanen is scoring 22.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

    • INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

    Jazz: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

