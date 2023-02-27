San Antonio faces Utah, looks to end road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-47, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Utah looking to break its 18-game road skid.

The Jazz are 21-18 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the league averaging 117.6 points and is shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Spurs have gone 5-32 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 3-31 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 26 the Jazz won 118-102 led by 27 points from Lauri Markkanen, while Jeremy Sochan scored 22 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.8 points for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 111.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Isaiah Roby: day to day (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .