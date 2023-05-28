Utes hit three home runs, stay alive with 10-1 super regional win over San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Julia Jimenez blasted a grand slam, Ellessa Bonstrom and Shelbi Ortiz also homered, and No. 15 seed Utah routed San Diego State 10-1 in five innings on Saturday to stay alive in the Salt Lake City Super Regional.

The Utes’ win evened the best-of-3 series and forced a deciding game on Sunday. San Diego State won the first game 4-3 on Friday.

Mariah Lopez (22-6) allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts for Utah (40-13) and Sarah Ladd pitched the fifth inning to close out the run-rule game.

Bonstrom went deep for two runs in the first inning, Jimenez hit her slam in the fourth and Ortiz’s three-run shot in the fifth gave her four RBIs for the game.

San Diego State (39-16) scored on Makena Brocki’s first-inning single but had only one more runner reach second base in the final four innings.

Sarah Lehman (11-5) took the loss, allowing three runs in two innings pitched.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25