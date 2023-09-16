Michel runs for three TDs, leads Air Force over Utah State 39-21

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Michel scored three touchdowns on short runs and Air Force dominated the first half in a 39-21 victory over Utah State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Friday night.

Michel sandwiched 1- and 2-yard touchdown runs around a 4-yard scoring run by quarterback Zac Larrier and the Falcons (3-0) led 21-0 after one quarter.

John Lee Eldridge III ran 13 yards for a score, Matthew Dapore kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter and Air Force led 32-7 at halftime.

Michel’s 2-yard TD run midway through the third quarter made it 39-7.

McCae Hillstead threw a touchdown pass in each of the last three quarters for the Aggies (1-2). Hillstead tossed a 2-yarder to Terrell Vaughn in the second quarter. He connected with Jalen Royals from 9 yards out in the third quarter and with Micah Davis from the 6-yard line in the fourth.

Larrier completed 3 of 4 passes for 84 yards and ran 10 times for 56 yards for the Falcons. Owen Burk rushed 15 times for 110 yards, while Michel added 106 yards on 28 carries. Air Force piled up 428 yards of offense, including 344 on the ground.

Hillstead completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards for the Aggies. Davis had four receptions for 84 yards. Utah State managed only 54 yards on 26 rushes.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll