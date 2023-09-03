Humphrey runs for 3 TDs, leads Montana State in 63-20 rout over Utah Tech

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns and Montana State rolled in a 63-20 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

It was the 21st straight home win for the third-ranked FCS Bobcats.

Humphrey opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run and added a 29-yard score that gave the Bobcats a 28-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Humphrey finished with 94 yards rushing in the first half as the Bobcats built a 35-10 halftime lead. Humphrey added a 9-yard touchdown run midway through the third.

Tommy Mellott threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and added 79 yards rushing.

Boone Abbott threw for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Utah Tech. Kobe Tracy added 117 yards passing with a touchdown and interception.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll