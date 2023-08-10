Utah’s multibillion dollar oil train proposal chugs along amid environment and derailment concerns

Share Share Copy Link copied

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Flipboard

Print

The year ahead will likely be critical for the railroad as it seeks additional approvals from the Forest Service, Department of Transportation and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Completion could be years away and will require fending off fiscal, environmental and safety concerns.

Since an Ohio freight train’s fiery derailment in February forced thousands to evacuate from the threat of hazardous chemicals, the specter of similar catastrophes has sown fear in neighboring Colorado, where Uinta Basin trains would eventually pass to reach refining hubs near the Gulf of Mexico. Worried about oil trains traversing their narrow canyons, Eagle County has joined environmentalists in suing over the preliminary federal approvals, and the state’s congressional delegation has pushed the Biden administration to stop the project.

“These trains would run directly alongside the headwaters of the Colorado River — a vital water supply,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse wrote in a letter last month about the route the trains would take when the new track connects to broader rail lines. “An oil spill in the Colorado River headwaters would be catastrophic.”

A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Most of the crude produced in the Uinta Basin currently makes its way to refineries via heated tanker trucks that traverse mountains on a two-lane highway. Transportation costs force producers to mainly sell their barrels to the five Salt Lake City-area refineries for significantly less than they could get bigger markets in Gulf states like Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The railroad would start in the northern end of the Uinta Basin and run south to connect producers in Utah’s Duchesne and Uintah counties — combined population 55,000 — to the broader railroad network.

“We’re in a high basin, we’re surrounded by mountains, and trucking has its risks and costs. It’s a lot more labor-intensive and you can’t realistically truck a large amount of oil — 50,000 or 100,000 barrels a day — all the way to east Texas,” Reed Page, director of gas marketing operations for Summit Energy, said at a meeting this month of the state’s oil and mining department. “But you can do that economically by rail.”

Producers also argue it will eventually allow them to develop oil shale and tar sands oil that are currently too costly to pursue. Environmentalists have decried the potential impact of both, arguing they are more energy-intensive and dirtier than traditional crude.

Workers from eastern Utah’s oil and gas industry and others attend a Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining meeting on July 13, 2023, in Duchesne, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Darrell Fordham, of the Argyle Wilderness Preservation Alliance, discusses his worries about the proposed Uinta Basin Railway at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Lehi, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Keith Heaton, the executive director of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, discusses the Uinta Basin Railway proposal on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The proposal has already won key federal agency approvals, including from the Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Board. The U.S. Forest Service granted a 12-mile (19-kilometer) right-of-way through the Ashley National Forest, where three of the project’s five tunnels would be dug into mountainsides.

One of those tunnels would be near where Darrell Fordham, founder of the Argyle Wilderness Preservation Alliance, owns a family cabin. Fordham is concerned about oil spills, but he’s also unhappy that public money has gone to support the project.

“This is our land, but the very same thing or something very similar could happen to anyone. We think that, because we own land, we have certain rights but they want to run this railroad right over the top of us with no consideration for us whatsoever,” Fordham said.

Pumpjacks dip their heads to extract oil in a basin south of Duchesne, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Neither the Forest Service nor the Department of Transportation responded to questions from The Associated Press about the proposed railway. In their approvals, they said the project complies with federal laws to protect the environment as well as Biden executive orders on tribal consultation and environmental justice.

The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah & Ouray Reservation also did not respond to questions. Though tribes throughout the United States have become some of the most vocal opponents of fossil fuels, the tribe’s business committee chairman said in a statement last year that the “economic well-being of our membership depends on energy mineral production on our Reservation.”

Financing for the project is being spearheaded by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, a body formed by eastern Utah officials. They used state grants throughout the permitting process and want the Department of Transportation to approve an application to issue $2 billion in tax-free bonds to fund the project. The infrastructure bill that Biden signed in 2021 doubled the Department’s ability to approve private activity bonds to $30 billion; the railroad would be the largest project they’ve approved to date.

A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Supporters say investors will save substantially if developers can finance the project with tax-exempt bonds rather than traditional debt, which is taxed by state and federal authorities like other income. Both supporters and opponents acknowledged that the rail line is years away even if financing is assured and all permits are obtained.

“Once this rail is built, it will be there for 100 or 200 years. Whether or not oil will still be the major commodity in the basin, no one has a crystal ball. But that rail will still be there and can be utilized to ship whatever is needed,” said Keith Heaton, the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s Executive Director.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.