No. 25 MTSU women beat UTEP, advance to C-USA title

Middle Tennessee forward Kseniya Malashka (5) and Courtney Whitson (33), right, celebrate a three-point shot made by Whitson in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UTEP in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jalynn Gregory scored 22 points, Kseniya Malashka had 18 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Middle Tennessee beat fourth-seeded UTEP 68-62 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament.

Middle Tennessee led for 37 minutes with UTEP’s last lead at 48-47 after N’Yah Boyd scored the opening five points of the fourth quarter.

UTEP forward Elina Arike was left open for a 3-pointer to get within 61-59 but Courtney Whitson answered with a 3-pointer from the corner with 45.2 left. The Miners missed a quick 3-pointer on their next possession and Whitson made 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead.

UTEP missed another jumper and Savannah Wheeler made 1 of 2 free throws with 21.8 left. Arike sank a long 3-pointer with to get within four points, but Gregory added two free throws to seal it.

Whitson finished with 18 points for Middle Tennessee (27-4). Wheeler, who entered averaging 15.8 points per game with 28 points on Thursday, finished with one point after going 0 for 7 from the field.

Middle Tennessee will face Western Kentucky, a 70-55 winner over University of Texas-San Antonio, in Saturday’s title game.

Malashka, the sixth player of the year, made five of her first eight shots for 12 points as Middle Tennessee build a 25-14 lead. UTEP had just four field goals with seven minutes left in the half, but Boyd converted a three-point play to start a half-closing 13-3 run to get within 32-27.

Arike finished with 23 points and Boyd scored 18 for UTEP (20-11).

