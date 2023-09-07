Northwestern looks to end skid, give interim coach David Braun his 1st win when UTEP visits

UTEP (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: UTEP by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Northwestern looks to stop a 12-game losing streak and give interim coach David Braun his first win. Braun took over after Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July amid a hazing and abuse scandal. The Wildcats opened with a 24-7 loss at Rutgers, their 18th in 19 games. UTEP finds itself in a rare spot as the favorite to beat a Power Five team — something the Miners haven’t done since beating Mississippi in the 1967 Sun Bowl. UTEP has played in seven bowl games since then and lost each one.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern’s defensive line against UTEP’s run game. The Miners lead the nation in rushing at 485 yards per game behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-4 and more than 307 pounds.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTEP: RB Deion Hankins ran for a career-high 174 yards last week, giving him 228 on the season after finishing with 701 last year. He is averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.

Northwestern: QB Ben Bryant had a difficult opener. The Cincinnati transfer completed 20 of 36 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times. The Wildcats didn’t score until about 20 seconds remained in the game on a 1-yard pass by backup QB Brendan Sullivan to Caleb Komolafe. Bryant threw for 2,731 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, helping the Bearcats go 9-4.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTEP is 0-36 against Power Five teams since 1998. ... The Miners’ only other games against Big Ten opponents were losses at Iowa in 1986 and at Wisconsin in 2012. ... The Miners visit Arizona next week, the first time they’ve had back-to-back games against Power Five teams since losses at Arkansas and at Texas Tech to start the 2015 season. ... Northwestern is 83-43-11 in home openers. ... Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher made a career-high 19 tackles last week. He ranked fifth in the Big Ten with a team-leading 100 last season. ... The 38-year-old Braun is the second-youngest head coach in the conference behind Purdue’s Ryan Walters, who is 37.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll