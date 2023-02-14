Comstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $519.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $922.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.14 billion, or $4.11 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK