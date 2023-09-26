University of Wisconsin regents select Mankato official to serve as new Parkside chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have chosen a Minnesota State University, Mankato official who specializes in student success as the next chancellor at UW-Parkside.

The regents tapped Lynn Akey on Tuesday to serve as the seventh chancellor at Parkside, located in Kenosha. She replaces Debbie Ford, who left the school earlier this year to serve as chancellor at Indiana University Southeast.

Akey is slated to assume her new position at Parkside on Jan. 2. She will make $265,000 annually.

Akey has served as vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning at Mankato since 2019. She has focused on bolstering re-enrollment, retention and graduation rates. She has worked at the Mankato campus since 2000, assuming various roles including vice president for institutional research, strategy and effectiveness; assistant to the vice president for student affairs; and assistant director for academic initiatives in the Office of the First Year Experience.

She holds a Ph.D. in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.