Luke Bailey throws 2 TD passes and Drake holds off Valparaiso 20-14

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Luke Bailey threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Drake held off Valparaiso for a 20-14 victory on Saturday.

Valparaiso took over possession at its 23 with 41 seconds to play, but the game ended with the Beacons stranded near midfield.

Bailey threw a 57-yard score to Mitchell January in the first quarter and his 2-yarder to Gage Vander Leest in the third stretched the Drake lead to 17-0 midway through the third. Bailey completed 16 of 35 passes and January made two catches for 102 yards for Drake (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer League).

Jeffrey Jackson came off the bench and led Valparaiso (1-4, 0-2) on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives. Jackson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Moise Tezzo capped the scoring with 1:50 to play, and the Beacons forced a three-and-out on Drake’s next possession.

Jackson finished 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards. Michael Appel Jr. completed 11 of 25 passes for 78 yards for the Beacons.

