Police identify 2 killed when van crashes into Maine house

MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — The state medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the two people killed when a van crashed into a house in northern Maine, but state police declined to provide specifics about the investigation.

The driver of the van, Shawn Cote, 44, and the home’s occupant, David Morin, 71, were killed in the crash over the weekend in Madawaska, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Maine State Police joined the investigation at the request of Madawaska police.

Local police said Morin was in his living room when the van crashed into his home, but law enforcement officials on Tuesday withheld the cause of death from the autopsy. The manner of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office, a state police spokesperson said.

The Madawaska crash happened Saturday evening. On Monday night, another motorist was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the garage of state Rep. Margaret Craven’s home in Lewiston, Maine. Craven and her partner were unhurt.