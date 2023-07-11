FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar 'not in life-threatening danger' but remains in intensive care

Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar
Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar
Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger,” his wife said Tuesday.

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering a bleed around the brain.

“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger,” Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax. “Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.

