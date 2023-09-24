Real Salt Lake beats the Whitecaps 2-1 on second-half goals from Brayan Vera and Justen Glad

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brayan Vera and Justen Glad each scored in the second half and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (12-11-7) has lost only two of its 15 home matches against Vancouver, with nine wins and four draws.

Vancouver (11-9-9) played in its seventh consecutive away match, having not played at home since August 20. Vancouver had gone unbeaten in four straight to start the road trip before a 4-1 loss in Houston on Wednesday, its first road defeat since July 1 in Kansas City.

Brian White scored for Vancouver in the 17th minute.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Los Angeles FC on Oct. 1. Vancouver travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

