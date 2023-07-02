Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2 of 15 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City defender Dany Rosero, left, heads the ball over Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher (29) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 3-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
3 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City defender Dany Rosero, left, heads the ball over Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher (29) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 3-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Marinos Tzionis, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld (25) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 3-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Marinos Tzionis, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld (25) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 3-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schöpf (8) is chased by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) as he moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
5 of 15 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schöpf (8) is chased by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) as he moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold blocks a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold blocks a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinović heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Sporting Kansas City Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
7 of 15 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinović heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Sporting Kansas City Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter, right, celebrates with forward Johnny Russell (7) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
8 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter, right, celebrates with forward Johnny Russell (7) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
10 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
11 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
12 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
13 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
14 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
15 of 15 | 

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Walter found the net for the first time this season when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda in the 33rd minute and scored the only goal Kendall McIntosh and Sporting KC (6-10-6) would need.

Pulido used assists from Walter and Tim Leibold in the second minute of stoppage time to put Sporting KC up 2-0 at halftime. Pulido has scored seven of his eight goals this season in his last six appearances. Erik Thommy scored unassisted in the 53rd minute to complete the scoring. It was Thommy’s third goal of the campaign.

Other news
A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win
Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes.
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto
Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.
FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.

McIntosh stopped one shot to earn the clean sheet for Sporting KC. Yohei Takaoka had one save for Vancouver.

Vancouver (6-6-7) was coming off a 2-0 road win over defending champion Los Angeles FC that snapped a 15-match winless run away from home. The Whitecaps have not won two in a row on the road since August of 2018.

The Whitecaps had gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches with Sporting KC.

Ryan Gauld had his four-match goal scoring streak for the Whitecaps end one match shy of Camilo Sanvezzo’s club record set in 2013.

Vancouver returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport