Florida rebounds from Kentucky debacle, handles Vanderbilt 38-14 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw three touchdown passes, including two to Arlis Boardingham, and Florida handled Vanderbilt 38-14 on Saturday.

The Gators (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 33-14 drubbing at Kentucky and avenged a stunning loss at Vanderbilt a year ago.

Mertz and Boardingham came up big in the rematch. Mertz, who got knocked to the ground several times and once that forced him to miss two plays, completed 30 of 36 passes for 254 yards before giving way to Max Brown in the fourth. Mertz had scoring throws of 2 and 15 yards to the freshman tight end.

Boardingham, who entered the game with six receptions for 51 yards, finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two end-zone celebrations.

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3) have dropped five in a row, including three consecutive league games by at least 17 points each.

Florida finished with 495 total yards, including 215 rushing. Montrell Johnson led the way with 135 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He had a 34-yard scamper on third-and-2 early that helped stake the Gators to a 7-0 lead. Treyaun Webb added 70 yards on the ground, including a 43-yarder late that set the Gators up for a field goal.

Vanderbilt can point to three failed fourth-down plays as the difference.

The Commodores were about to convert a fourth-and-5 in the second, but Quincy Skinner fumbled and gave the ball back to Florida. They went for it again on a fourth-and-4 from the 4, but Kamrean Johnson dropped Ken Seals’ pass in the end zone.

They tried one more early in the fourth, but Seals got sacked.

VANDY QB

Seals, getting his second consecutive start in place of AJ Swann, finished 19 of 34 for 276 yards with two touchdowns. He had completions of 52 and 85 yards in the first half, but he was mostly ineffective down the stretch.

ODD CALL

Leading 7-0 and in Vanderbilt territory, Gators’ coach Billy Napier dialed up a trick play that was a head-scratcher even for Florida’s lackluster offense. The double pass started with Graham Mertz throwing backward to Kahleil Jackson, who then floated a deep ball to running back Montrell Johnson.

Safety CJ Taylor jumped in front for the team’s eighth interception of the season. Vandy scored two plays later, when Seals connected with Will Sheppard for 85 yards to tie the game.

Sheppard clearly grabbed cornerback Jason Marshall’s facemask at the start of the play, prompting Marshall to slow down as he looked around for a flag, and Sheppard ran away from the rest of the defense.

SHORTHANDED GATORS

The Gators played without three key contributors on offense. Running back Trevor Etienne, left tackle Austin Barber and center Kingsley Eguakun all missed the game because of injuries sustained at Kentucky. Eguakun has now missed four of seven games this season. Safety Miquel Mitchell also sat out.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores don’t seem to have the offensive firepower or the defensive fortitude to compete in the SEC. So it could be another long season for coach Clark Lea, who is now 2-17 in league play in three seasons.

Florida: The Gators needed a victory to get back on track, but their season gets tougher from here. Florida plays two of its next four away from home, where the Gators have dropped 15 of their last 17.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts two-time defending national champion Georgia on Saturday. The Commodores were outscored 117-0 in the last two meetings.

Florida plays at South Carolina next Saturday. The last two games have been blowouts, with the Gamecocks winning 40-17 in Columbia in 2021 and the Gators winning 38-6 last year in the Swamp.

___

