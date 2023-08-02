Vandersloot scores 20 of her season-high 23 points after halftime, Liberty beat the Sparks 76-69

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Vandersloot scores 20 of her season-high 23 points after halftime, Liberty beat the Sparks 76-69

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 20 of her season-high 23 points in the second half, Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Liberty closed on a 10-2 run to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Vandersloot also had seven rebounds and six assists, and Stewart added four steals and three blocks. Sabrina Ionescu scored 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Jonquel Jones had nine points and eight rebounds for New York (20-6).

New York trailed 54-50 entering the fourth quarter before holding the Sparks to 15 points in the final 10 minutes.

Nneka Ogwumike scored with 14.1 seconds left for Los Angeles’ only field goal in the final three minutes. But Vandersloot made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 74-69 advantage.

Ogwumike had 20 points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles (9-17). Ogwumike moved past Candace Parker (5,684) for the second-most points in franchise history, trailing Lisa Leslie (6,263).

Jordin Canada added 13 points and six assists, and Layshia Clarendon scored 11 points for Los Angeles.

Canada had a game-high nine points in the first half as Los Angeles led 34-32. Both teams shot below 39% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports