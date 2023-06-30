Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
World News

Vatican reports income boost in charitable fund, even as donations dip following financial scandals

FILE - A view of the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on April 2, 2023. The Vatican on Friday, June 30, 2023 reported a doubling of income from its key Peter’s Pence charitable fund last year, to 107 million euros, even as donations from the rank and file faithful dipped slightly following years of scandal over financial mismanagement at the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

FILE - A view of the Palm Sunday’s mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican on April 2, 2023. The Vatican on Friday, June 30, 2023 reported a doubling of income from its key Peter’s Pence charitable fund last year, to 107 million euros, even as donations from the rank and file faithful dipped slightly following years of scandal over financial mismanagement at the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By NICOLE WINFIELD
 
Share

The Vatican on Friday reported that a key charitable fund, Peter’s Pence, doubled its income in 2022 to 107 million euros, or more than $166 million, even as donations from the faithful dipped slightly following years of scandal over financial mismanagement at the Holy See.

Overall, the Peter’s Pence fund, which finances the Vatican bureaucracy and the pope’s charitable projects around the world, ended 2022 with 11.5 million euros in surplus compared to an 18.4 million-euro deficit in 2021. That year, it only brought in 46.9 million euros in income, according to the financial statement.

It’s the second year that the Holy See has published a dedicated financial statement for the Peter’s Pence fund, part of Pope Francis’ push for greater financial transparency in a bid to assure the faithful that their contributions are being put to good use.

Other news
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops) speaks during a press conference at The Vatican, on May 25, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy arrived in Moscow on Tuesday in hopes of helping find “a solution to the tragic current situation” of the war in Ukraine, weeks after making a preliminary visit to Kyiv, the Vatican said. The mission by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a veteran of the Catholic Church’s peace initiatives, comes as the Kremlin is reeling from the weekend armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russia has since dropped charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in the brief rebellion. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
Pope’s peace envoy arrives in Moscow after the short-lived Wagner rebellion
Pope Francis’ peace envoy has arrived in Moscow. The Vatican says the visit aims to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine.
FILE - Bishop Richard Stika speaks during a service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Stika, bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday, June 27, 2023, following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, has resigned under pressure. Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika on Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior.
United States' artist Andres Serrano arrives to meet reporters after being received by Pope Francis on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Contemporary Art section of the Vatican Museum, at the Vatican, Friday, June 23, 2023. Some 200 artists were received by the Pope at the Vatican on the 50th anniversary of the creation of the modern religious art collection opened on June 23, 1973 by Pope Paul VI that includes works from artists such as Van Gogh, Gauguin, Bacon, Botero, Rodin, De Chirico, Severini, Guttuso, Matisse and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis invites artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican seeks a new cultural dialogue
Pope Francis has praised artists as true visionaries who can see, dream and invent. He made the comments Friday as he welcomed 200 artists, filmmakers and writers into the Sistine Chapel to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vatican Museums’ contemporary art collection.
FILE - Pietro Orlandi wears a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela during a sit-in near Saint Peter's Basilica, in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The Vatican marked the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee by confirming the existence of new leads “worthy of further investigation” in hopes of finally getting to the bottom of one of the Holy See’s enduring mysteries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee’s daughter 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican announced new leads “worthy of further investigation” have surfaced.

The disclosures follow years of scandal, in particular the Vatican secretariat of state’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate deal that is currently the subject of a criminal trial in the Vatican tribunal. Prosecutors initially alleged that the money invested came from the Peter’s Pence fund, but Vatican officials have since corrected prosecutors and said the money came from other sources.

The scandal over the London real estate deal — plus broader financial problems and the effects of the pandemic, which shuttered churches and deprived them of Mass collections — has led to a fall in donations. Contributions from private individual donors and dioceses, which dedicate a specific Mass collection to the Peter’s Pence fund each June 29, recorded slight decreases in 2022, though income was more than made up for by the sale and management of the Vatican’s vast real estate holdings, the financial statement said.

Once again, the United States was the biggest overall donor to the Peter’s Pence fund, offering 13 million euros in 2022 compared to 11 million euros the previous year. Other big donors were Italy and Germany, but they too offered less last year than the previous. South Korea sent in 3.5 million euros, more than twice what it sent the previous year to move into second place. New to the top 10 donor list in 2022 were Mexico and Slovakia, while Canada and Czech Republic dropped off.

This year’s surplus comes even as expenses in funding the Holy See’s bureaucracy ballooned to 383.9 million euros last year, compared to 237.7 million euros in 2021, in large part because more church-run entities were included in the accounting.

On the charitable front, some of the projects that were funded by Peter’s Pence contributions last year were aid to Ukrainians affected by the war, construction of churches and chapels in Brazil, Bangladesh and Angola and support for training nuns in Malawi.