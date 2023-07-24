Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
World News

Jesuits confirm expulsion of priest artist, and lament Vatican norms preclude further sanction

By NICOLE WINFIELD
 
ROME (AP) — The Jesuits said Monday that a famous artist priest is definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women, and lamented they couldn’t prosecute him more vigorously under the Vatican’s internal procedures.

The Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik remains a Catholic priest but is no longer a Jesuit priest, after he didn’t appeal his June expulsion decree, said Rupnik’s former superior, the Rev. Johan Verschueren.

Rupnik, a Slovenian priest, is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church. His mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.

Other news
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Vatican is moving ahead with plan to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families
The Vatican is pressing ahead with a plan to try to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war with their families.
FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu attends the consistory inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Aug. 27, 2022. The Vatican prosecutor insisted Tuesday that his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions, as he began closing arguments in a trial that exposed the unseemly financial underbelly of the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Prosecutor cites risky investments as ‘grave’ violations, in closing of Vatican financial case
The Vatican prosecutor has given his closing arguments in the Vatican’s big financial trial. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi says his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions.
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Biden to meet with pope’s Ukraine peace envoy, with the plight of children top of cardinal’s agenda
Pope Francis’ peace envoy will meet with President Joe Biden in Washington this week as part of the Holy See’s peace initiatives for Ukraine.
FILE - Pietro Orlandi, right, brother of Manuela, a 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared in 1983, is flanked by his lawyer Laura Sgro, left, as he attends a press conference on the establishing of a parliamentary investigative commission on Manuela Orlandi and other cold cases, in Rome, on Dec. 20, 2022. The Vatican on Wednesday July 12, 2023 sought to tamp down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee’s teen-age daughter, after Italian media claimed a new scoop in the investigation that the family immediately dismissed. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Vatican weighs in on latest ‘Vatican Girl’ tempest after investigations are reopened
The Vatican is trying to tampe down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee’s teenage daughter.

Late last year, the Jesuits acknowledged Rupnik had been accused by several women of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse over a 30-year period. He had largely escaped punishment until then, apparently thanks in part to his exalted status in the church and at the Vatican, where even Pope Francis’ role in the case came into question.

After conducting an investigation, the Jesuits announced in June that they determined the women’s claims to be “very highly credible.”

They said they had kicked Rupnik out of the order because of his “stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience.” The Jesuits had exhorted Rupnik to atone for his misconduct and enter into a process of reparation with his victims, but he refused.

“I cannot but greatly regret this insistent and stubborn inability to confront the voices of so many people who have felt hurt, offended and humiliated by his behavior and conduct toward them,” Verschueren wrote in a letter obtained Monday confirming the expulsion.

At the same time, Verschueren acknowledged criticism that Rupnik still remains a priest, who now has no religious supervision whatsoever. He said the Vatican’s current legislation precluded an investigation that could have led to a harsher penalty — the most stringent church penalty is to defrock a priest, essentially making him a regular layman again.

It was a reference to the fact that at the time of Rupnik’s alleged abuse, the Vatican didn’t usually punish sexual or other types of misconduct between priests and adult women, considering any such relations consensual. The Vatican has recently begun to recognize such misconduct as criminal, but new laws can’t be applied retroactively, and the Vatican is generally loathe to make exceptions to punish old misconduct involving adults.

Going forward, if Rupnik wants to preach and celebrate the sacraments publicly, he will have to find a friendly bishop to take him in — something that isn’t out of the question since he retains steadfast supporters.

Among them are the leaders of the Aletti Center, an ecumenical study center and mosaic art studio founded by Rupnik in the 1990s in Rome. In June, the current leader, Maria Campatelli, issued a strong defense of Rupnik, calling the allegations against him “defamatory and unproven.” In an open letter, she said the claims amounted to a form of media “lynching” against the priest and his art center.

She added that Rupnik had himself asked to leave the Jesuits in January and that other Jesuit priests at the Aletti center made similar requests because of their “overriding distrust of superiors.” Verscheueren confirmed Rupnik requested to leave but said that was denied because the Jesuits wanted him to make amends with his victims.

On Monday, Verscheueren said the order would distance itself legally from the Aletti Center, which no longer has a Jesuit community in residence. The Jesuits inaugurated the center in 1993 and are linked to it canonically as a public association of the faithful. Verscheureren said the Jesuits plan to exit the association and terminate the partnership.

Francis’ role in the case came into question after the Jesuits acknowledged that Rupnik had been briefly declared excommunicated in 2020 for having committed one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church — using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity. The excommunication was lifted two weeks after it was declared, raising the question of whether Francis had intervened on behalf of his fellow Jesuit.

In a January interview with The Associated Press, Francis denied he had intervened other than procedurally, to keep new allegations against Rupnik in the same tribunal as older ones. At the same time, Francis seemed to know far more about the outcome than the Jesuits had revealed, saying also that Rupnik had paid compensation to the woman.