Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits

FILE - Bishop Richard Stika speaks during a service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Stika, bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday, June 27, 2023, following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

FILE - Bishop Richard Stika speaks during a service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Stika, bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday, June 27, 2023, following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TRAVIS LOLLER and NICOLE WINFIELD
 
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation.

Pope Francis accepted Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation, according to a one-line statement from the Vatican. At 65, Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.

The archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky, the Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, was named temporary administrator to run the diocese until a new bishop is installed.

Other news
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops) speaks during a press conference at The Vatican, on May 25, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy arrived in Moscow on Tuesday in hopes of helping find “a solution to the tragic current situation” of the war in Ukraine, weeks after making a preliminary visit to Kyiv, the Vatican said. The mission by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a veteran of the Catholic Church’s peace initiatives, comes as the Kremlin is reeling from the weekend armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russia has since dropped charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in the brief rebellion. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
Pope’s peace envoy arrives in Moscow after the short-lived Wagner rebellion
Pope Francis’ peace envoy has arrived in Moscow. The Vatican says the visit aims to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine.
United States' artist Andres Serrano arrives to meet reporters after being received by Pope Francis on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Contemporary Art section of the Vatican Museum, at the Vatican, Friday, June 23, 2023. Some 200 artists were received by the Pope at the Vatican on the 50th anniversary of the creation of the modern religious art collection opened on June 23, 1973 by Pope Paul VI that includes works from artists such as Van Gogh, Gauguin, Bacon, Botero, Rodin, De Chirico, Severini, Guttuso, Matisse and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis invites artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican seeks a new cultural dialogue
Pope Francis has praised artists as true visionaries who can see, dream and invent. He made the comments Friday as he welcomed 200 artists, filmmakers and writers into the Sistine Chapel to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vatican Museums’ contemporary art collection.
FILE - Pietro Orlandi wears a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela during a sit-in near Saint Peter's Basilica, in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The Vatican marked the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee by confirming the existence of new leads “worthy of further investigation” in hopes of finally getting to the bottom of one of the Holy See’s enduring mysteries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee’s daughter 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican announced new leads “worthy of further investigation” have surfaced.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, right, arrives to meet with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Convalescing Pope Francis holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican
Pope Francis, in his first full week back at the Vatican following abdominal surgery, has met with Cuba’s president.

Stika’s departure, after 14 years as bishop of Knoxville, closes a turbulent chapter for the southern U.S. diocese that was marked by a remarkable revolt by some of its priests, who accused Stika of abusing his authority and protecting a seminarian accused of sexual misconduct. They appealed to the Vatican for “merciful relief” in 2021, citing their own mental health, sparking a Vatican investigation that led to Stika’s resignation.

In media interviews, Stika strongly defended his actions and his leadership and said he worked to bring unity in the diocese.

In a statement Tuesday, Stika cited “life-threatening health issues” as part of the reason for his resignation. He listed diabetes, heart problems and neuropathy, among other issues, though he also said the public airing of problems in the diocese had affected him.

“I recognize that questions about my leadership have played out publicly in recent months. I would be less than honest if I didn’t admit that some of this has weighed on me physically and emotionally. For these reasons, I asked the Holy Father for relief from my responsibilities as a diocesan bishop,” he said.

In addition to the priests’ complaints, Stika is the subject of at least two lawsuits that accuse him of mishandling sexual abuse allegations and seeking to silence the accusers.

In an interview with WVLT-TV on Tuesday, Stika said he never covered up sexual abuse.

“No matter what anyone says, I would never tolerate sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult,” said Stika, who also shared that he was the victim of sexual abuse by a priest when he was a freshman in high school.

In one lawsuit, a former employee at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville — who uses the pseudonym John Doe — accused a seminarian there of harassing and raping him in 2019.

The suit filed in Chancery Court in Knox County says Stika should have known the seminarian was dangerous because he had been accused of sexual misconduct previously. Instead, Stika encouraged the accuser’s friendship with the man, and the accuser felt pressure to comply for fear of losing his job, it says.

Even after the former employee accused the seminarian of rape, Stika let the seminarian live in his home and steadfastly defended him, the suit says. Stika also told multiple people that the seminarian was innocent and that the accuser was the aggressor, it says. In addition, Stika removed an investigator who was looking into the allegations, replacing him with someone else who never talked to the accuser, according to the lawsuit.

In a second lawsuit, a Honduran immigrant seeking asylum in the United States accused a priest in the diocese of locking her in a room and sexually assaulting her after she went to him for grief counseling in 2020. The woman went to the police, and the diocese was aware of the accusation but took no action against the priest until after he was indicted on sexual battery charges in 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The suit accuses the diocese of spreading rumors about the woman that led to her being shunned and harassed in the community.

The woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a civil suit against the diocese. The diocese, in turn, hired a private detective to investigate her. The detective illegally obtained her employment records and told police that she had committed employment fraud, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims the diocese was trying to either intimidate her into dropping both lawsuits or get her arrested and deported.

Around the same time, a group of priests from the Diocese of Knoxville sent a letter to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. In the letter dated Sept. 29, 2021, the priests appealed for “merciful relief” from “the suffering we’ve endured these past 12 years” under Stika.

Those years have been “detrimental to priestly fraternity and even to our personal well-being,” the letter states. It goes on to describe “priests who are seeing psychologists, taking anti-depressants, considering early retirement, and even looking for secular careers.”

The Vatican authorized an investigation of the diocese, called an “apostolic visitation,” that took place in late 2022.

The main U.S. advocacy group for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, SNAP, blasted Stika for claiming he was retiring for health reasons.

“It is an outrage that Stika would disguise his departure as a retirement when it is clear that he was asked to resign following Vatican investigations of cover-up of clergy sexual abuse and other misconduct,” said Susan Vance, SNAP’s Tennessee leader.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of the online research database BishopAccountability.org, said Pope Francis should “condemn the bishop’s appalling, repeated abuse of his authority and tell us what the papal investigators found out.”

“The Pope’s practice to date has been to stay silent when a guilty bishop is finally forced from office,” Doyle said in a news release. “But this silence does harm, and it is inconsistent with the transparency he has promised.”

In his statement, Stika said he hoped to remain in active ministry in his hometown of St. Louis and continue living with Cardinal Justin Rigali, a retired archbishop of Philadelphia with whom he has lived for the past 12 years in the same Knoxville bishop’s residence as the seminarian.

His temporary replacement, Fabre, thanked Stika for his service and asked for prayers for himself and the people of East Tennessee “during this time of transition.” ___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Jonathan Mattise contributed from Nashville.

___

This story corrects that the new investigator is not the father of a priest.