Pope appoints bishop from his Argentine homeland to lead powerful Vatican doctrinal watchdog office

Pope Francis appears at his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on St. Peter and Paul's Day, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and NICOLE WINFIELD
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday chose a bishop who is a trusted theological advisor from his Argentine homeland for one of the Vatican’s most powerful positions — head of the watchdog office that ensures doctrinal orthodoxy.

Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernández, now serving as archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, is tapped to head the Department for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The new doctrinal prefect, or chief, has been nicknamed the “pope’s theologian,″ since he is widely believed to have helped author some of Francis’ most important documents.

The office enforces orthodoxy of church teaching and disciplines theologians deemed to have strayed from Catholic doctrine in their lectures or publications. But the office has taken on considerably more importance in recent decades to rank-and-file faithful as the stain of pedophile priests spread across the globe. Among the department’s duties are evaluating and processing sex abuse allegations against clergy.

Fernández is widely believed to have been a key author behind some of Francis’ most consequential documents, notably “God is Love,” a 2016 exhortation that opened the door to letting divorced Catholics who remarry in civil ceremonies to receive Communion. Catholic teaching holds that marriage is a sacrament, and that remarried Catholics must live together as brother and sister and abstain from sex as a condition for receiving Communion.

That prospect — long sought by divorced and remarried Catholics who lament being cut off from the Eucharist — would anger conservative hierarchy and rank-and-file faithful if it were to be codified in teaching some day.

The new chief replaces retiring Cardinal Luis Ladaria, a Jesuit like Francis who took over in 2017, after the pontiff abruptly removed conservative German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller after a single term as the doctrinal watchdog. Mueller had been appointed to that post by Pope Benedict XVI, a darling of church conservatives.

Fernández, 60, will take up his post in mid-September, the Vatican announcement of his appointment said.

He is a prolific author and biblical expert who has long had support of Francis, who before becoming pontiff in 2013, was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires. Fernández has made clear that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio supported his nomination as rector of the Catholic University of Argentina after critics raised concerns about some of his doctrinal positions.