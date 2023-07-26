FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday, July 26 to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that is likely going to spare him time behind bars. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
World News

Vatican prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for cardinal, confiscation of $460 million from 10 people

FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, on Sept. 25, 2020. The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday July 26, 2023 to convict 10 people, including Cardinal Becciu, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them between three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, on Sept. 25, 2020. The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday July 26, 2023 to convict 10 people, including Cardinal Becciu, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them between three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

By NICOLE WINFIELD
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros ($460 million) to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi ended six days of aggressive closing arguments with his requests for a verdict and sentencing. After a summer pause, the defense and civil parties in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” will deliver their closing arguments, with Judge Giuseppe Pignatone’s court expected to deliver a verdict before the end of the year.

Diddi justified the substantial requests for prison time, fines and confiscation of assets based on what he called the “many crimes against the patrimony of the Holy See.” He has estimated the combined losses at between 139 million and 189 million euros ($154 million and $210 million).

Vatican investigators, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, from Malta, left, and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, from Spain, walk outside of the Nunciatura Apostolica during a break from meeting with people who allege abuse by the Catholic lay group Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The investigators began an audit of the SCV with interrogations of its representatives, alleged victims and journalists who have investigated charges against the brotherhood of alleged sexual abuse and financial corruption. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Vatican abuse investigators begin their audit of secretive Peru-based Catholic society
Two key Vatican investigators have begun an audit in Peru’s capital of a secretive Roman Catholic society with chapters across South America and in the U.S. following allegations that its founder sexually molested young recruits.
FILE - Pope Francis presides over a mass on St. Peter and Paul's Day in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican on June 29, 2023. The Jesuits said Monday, July 24, that a famous artist priest had been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women, and lamented they couldn't prosecute him more vigorously under the Vatican's internal procedures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Jesuits confirm expulsion of a priest artist and lament that Vatican norms block harsher sanctions
The Jesuits say a famous artist priest has been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women.
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Vatican is moving ahead with plan to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families
The Vatican is pressing ahead with a plan to try to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war with their families.
FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu attends the consistory inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Aug. 27, 2022. The Vatican prosecutor insisted Tuesday that his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions, as he began closing arguments in a trial that exposed the unseemly financial underbelly of the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Prosecutor cites risky investments as ‘grave’ violations, in closing of Vatican financial case
The Vatican prosecutor has given his closing arguments in the Vatican’s big financial trial. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi says his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions.

“Up until now, no one has advanced an offer to pay back the damage,” he said. “These are people with means.”

The sprawling trial originated in the Vatican’s 350 million euro ($385 million) investment in a luxury London property but grew to include two other tangents implicating Cardinal Angelo Becciu, once a papal contender and the first-ever cardinal to stand trial in the Vatican criminal court.

One involved allegations Becciu donated some 125,000 euros ($138,000) in Vatican money to a Sardinian charity run by his brother; the other involved allegations he used some 575,000 euros ($635,000) in Vatican funds to double pay a self-styled security analyst ransom fees to help free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali.

Diddi asked the court to convict Becciu, sentence him to seven years and three months in prison, prevent him from ever holding public office in the Vatican, fine him 10,329 euros ($11,438) and confiscate 14 million euros ($15.5 million). He justified seeking the upper end of the Vatican’s sentencing guidelines for Becciu because of his “behavior” during the trial. In his closing arguments, Diddi accused Becciu of formulating a “strategy of attacks” against the prosecutors’ office.

Unlike most defendants, Becciu has attended nearly every hearing in the two-year trial and made several spontaneous declarations to the court. But he has steadfastly maintained his innocence and issued regular press statements saying so after most hearings.

He and the other nine defendants on trial have strongly maintained their innocence and accused the prosecutors of depriving them of basic rights afforded to the defense in other countries.

After the hearing, Becciu’s lawyers, Maria Concetta Marzo and Fabio Viglione, repeated that Becciu should be found innocent and said he had always acted as a “loyal servant of the church.”

“Not even one day would be a fair sentence,” they said in a statement.

The request for some 415 million euros in assets to be ordered confiscated from the defendants, plus another 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) from four of their companies, was not based on the defendants’ known assets, though some bank accounts have been frozen. Rather they were based on Diddi’s quantification of the damage done to the Holy See by each alleged crime.