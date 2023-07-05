(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Vegas Golden Knights are the first team to get the Stanley Cup engraved before their summer parties

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar kisses the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar kisses the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
5 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy holds up the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
6 of 6 | 

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy holds up the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEPHEN WHYNO and AP Hockey Writer
 
Share

The Vegas Golden Knights already made history winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, doing so in their sixth NHL season.

Now they’re making some more with hockey’s hallowed trophy.

The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Cup fully engraved with every champion’s name before the traditional summer of owners, staff, coaches and players each getting a day to celebrate with it. Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard and the Hockey Hall of Fame would love if this starts a trend.

Other news
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Vegas Golden Knights re-sign goalie Adin Hill to a 2-year deal on the eve of free agency
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year deal worth almost $10 million.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins and re-signed Ivan Barbashev.
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Golden Knights’ banner raising highlights a tripleheader to start the 2023-24 NHL season
The 2023-24 NHL season opens on Oct. 10 with a tripleheader headlined by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner.
Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The league launched a street hockey program earlier this year aimed at getting more people interested in the sport. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was the scene of street hockey being played by kids outside in the desert and by the Everglades.

“Hopefully a tradition has begun!” Pritchard tweeted.

The decision by Vegas’ front office, led by the hockey operations department, should provide more photogenic moments on Cup days in the coming weeks and months. From owner Bill Foley down to players, all 52 members of the organization whose names are engraved will get to see that and show it off to friends and family.

Pritchard said the trophy is currently with silversmith Louise St. Jacques at a studio in Old Montreal and the engraving is scheduled to be completed by Saturday. After that, the Stanley Cup’s worldwide summer tour will begin.

The Cup is usually engraved in the fall before the annual banner raising. Because the draft was in Montreal last year, “2021-22 Colorado Avalanche” was engraved in July after a quick cleaning.

The tradition of every player getting a day with the Cup began when the New Jersey Devils won it in 1994-95. Many of the players on the previous five title-winning teams hosted it at their houses, but not all of them, and some members of the 1980s Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames champions got it.

Before that, Pritchard said, the trophy mostly stayed in the city of the team who won it for a couple of weeks after the final for the parade and other celebrations.

The Golden Knights’ parade down the Las Vegas Strip followed the same route taken by the city’s first professional championship team, the Aces of the WNBA in 2022 and was followed by a memorable rally in front of thousands of fans outside their home arena.

It’s not clear exactly where the Cup will go first, though coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to take it to an elementary school in Milton, Massachusetts, next week.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports