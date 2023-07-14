Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
U.S. News

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
1 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
2 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Dec. 29, 2016. Jury selection is under way in the trial of Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a series of casino heists. Rogers made off with more than $85,000 in the first two robberies between November 2021 and January 2022 at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip while his police colleagues spent months trying to catch the thief. Rogers nearly bagged an additional $79,000 in a third robbery at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February 2022, but security guards detained him outside following a brief struggle. (Yasmina Chavez/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)
3 of 5 | 

FILE - The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Dec. 29, 2016. Jury selection is under way in the trial of Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a series of casino heists. Rogers made off with more than $85,000 in the first two robberies between November 2021 and January 2022 at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip while his police colleagues spent months trying to catch the thief. Rogers nearly bagged an additional $79,000 in a third robbery at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February 2022, but security guards detained him outside following a brief struggle. (Yasmina Chavez/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb Rogers in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023, in a federal case accusing the former Las Vegas police officer in three casino heists over a four-month span that netted more than $85,000. (Las Vegas Police Department via AP, File)
4 of 5 | 

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb Rogers in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023, in a federal case accusing the former Las Vegas police officer in three casino heists over a four-month span that netted more than $85,000. (Las Vegas Police Department via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb Rogers in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023, in a federal case accusing the former Las Vegas police officer in three casino heists over a four-month span that netted more than $85,000. (Las Vegas Police Department via AP, File)
5 of 5 | 

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb Rogers in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023, in a federal case accusing the former Las Vegas police officer in three casino heists over a four-month span that netted more than $85,000. (Las Vegas Police Department via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RIO YAMAT
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas police officer Friday on all counts of stealing nearly $165,000 during a trio of casino heists, including one where he was armed with a department-issued weapon that was loaded.

Caleb Rogers, 35, faces life in prison upon sentencing because he brandished a revolver during the third casino heist he carried out in February 2022. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon set his sentencing for October.

The jury reached a verdict after just over three hours of deliberation.

Other news
Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, who was arrested after he was accused of taking a woman hostage for more than five hours Tuesday and claiming that he had a gun, according to his police arrest report, appears in court with Marissa Pensabene, left, deputy public defender during his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Suspect in Vegas Strip standoff wouldn’t fight extradition to Colorado, but may not make bail
A Colorado man accused of holding a woman hostage and throwing furniture out a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace told a judge he would not fight his transfer to his home state on a warrant in a separate kidnapping case.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer’s brother testifies against him, says they rehearsed for $73k casino heist
A federal jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists.
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Las Vegas Strip resort room, police say
Police say a man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
At trial of Las Vegas police officer, casino worker recalls thinking she might die in armed heist
An employee has testified that she thought she might die when a Las Vegas police officer allegedly robbed the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Jurors used common sense to decide the case, Lloyd Dickerson, one of the 12, told The Associated Press.

“Everything kind of added up,” Dickerson said outside the courthouse. “It took all of the evidence and all of the testimony from everybody to come to this conclusion.”

Seated next to his attorney, Rogers showed no emotion as a the verdict was read in the courtroom. Richard Pocker said they planned to appeal the conviction.

Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the heists, has been on unpaid leave without police powers since his arrest. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said after the verdict that Rogers’ future at the department “will be determined at the conclusion” of an internal investigation. The department said it had no comment on Rogers’ conviction.

The case went to the jury Thursday shortly after Rogers’ younger brother testified against him for more than three hours, painting a clear picture for the jurors of how the two successfully pulled off the first heist in the series. Josiah Rogers said he participated only in that robbery. Caleb Rogers carried out the other two heists alone, prosecutors said.

Throughout the weeklong trial, prosecutors had portrayed Rogers as a gambling addict who had grown increasingly desperate under a crush of debt when the robberies targeting casinos off the Las Vegas Strip began. They said he had a unique set of skills and knowledge about robberies as a law enforcement officer and used that to his advantage.

Jurors also heard from casino employees who said they are still haunted by their encounters with the robber. A security guard wrestled with the suspect for his loaded weapon during one the of heists. He said he couldn’t stop thinking about how he might not have made it home to his family that day. And a 63-year-old cashier said she still looks over her shoulder when she handles cash at work.

Assistant U.S. attorney David Kiebler said in his closing argument Thursday that the evidence in all three robberies pointed to the same man: Caleb Rogers.

But Pocker, the officer’s lawyer, called the bulk of the government’s evidence circumstantial and convenient for a police department that already had been trying for months — to no avail — to solve the other robberies when Rogers was arrested.

“They tried too hard here,” Pocker said in his closing argument. “It’s just too coincidental.”

Rogers’ trial came to a head Thursday when his brother took the stand.

Josiah Rogers was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony. Jurors scribbled notes and darted glances between the brothers as Josiah Rogers recounted the details. He said they rehearsed for their casino heist in November 2021. They used code words in an encrypted messaging app to communicate, he said. They returned home to their shared apartment after successfully robbing the Red Rock Casino’s cashier cage and spread the money across their dining table, counting out $73,810.

Josiah Rogers said he took his $30,000 cut and moved back to their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, a week after the robbery.

Before he took the stand, the government’s evidence had been mostly focused on the third robbery in February 2022, when Caleb Rogers was arrested outside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Prosecutors said Caleb Rogers stormed that casino’s sportsbook, shoved a cashier in her 60s out of his way, and threatened to use a gun while he shoveled $79,000 into a drawstring bag hidden inside his jacket. Within minutes, prosecutors said, the robber was tackled by a group of security guards outside the casino, sending a wig he’d been wearing flying off his head.

Police lapel video played during the trial showed Caleb Rogers identifying himself as a police officer as he was folded into the back of a patrol car outside the casino.

Casino heists are hard to pull off, said Mehmet Erdem, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose expertise includes hotel and casino operations.

“The chances you get caught and are identified is very high,” he said, because of a combination of robust casino security teams with uniformed guards and plainclothes officers and advancements in security technology, including facial recognition software and high-definition cameras.