Man held in hourslong Las Vegas Strip resort standoff to face judge on kidnapping, fugitive charges

Las Vegas police say a man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino. A chair and other items were thrown out a broken hotel room window and landed in the pool area below. (July 11)

By KEN RITTER
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man jailed on kidnapping and other charges after a Las Vegas Strip standoff where furniture was thrown from a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace also faces a felony charge as a fugitive from another state, records showed Wednesday.

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, of Golden, Colorado, was arrested after he was accused of taking a woman hostage for more than five hours Tuesday, according to a police report. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday on charges including coercion with the threat of force, destruction of property and resisting arrest.

Details of the fugitive charge were not immediately available, and Officer Robert Wicks, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said he could provide no additional information.

A conviction on the kidnapping charge carries the possibility of life in prison. Records did not show whether Mannix had a lawyer hired or appointed to his defense.

The woman who police say Mannix pulled “by force” into a room has not been identified, but police said Tuesday she was not injured and was being questioned by detectives.

No other injuries were reported during or after the more than five-hour standoff in a room of a high-rise tower of the flagship Caesars Entertainment Inc. property at the heart of the Las Vegas Boulevard resort corridor.

Guests were evacuated from a swimming pool area below as broken glass, hotel room furniture and items including a coffee maker, hair dryer, pillows and a chair fell from a window about two-thirds up the 29-story Palace Tower. The tower is one of six at Caesars Palace, which has nearly 4,000 rooms.

Hotel employees told a writer with The Associated Press who was staying on the fifth floor that the incident was on the 21st floor and that guests on other floors were not evacuated or restricted from movements.

The writer, John Marshall, said gambling continued uninterrupted in the casino, although hotel security officers and police were visible in the guest valet area.

In a statement following Mannix’s surrender to police SWAT officers, Caesars Entertainment referred to the standoff as “a security incident inside a guest room” and credited Las Vegas police and company security officers.