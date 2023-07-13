FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
U.S. News

Suspect in Vegas Strip standoff wouldn’t fight extradition to Colorado, but may not make bail

Las Vegas police say a man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino. A chair and other items were thrown out a broken hotel room window and landed in the pool area below. (July 11)

By KEN RITTER
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Colorado man accused of holding a woman hostage and throwing furniture out a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace told a judge Thursday he would not fight his transfer to his home state on a warrant in a separate kidnapping case.

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, also said in a hoarse voice he didn’t know if he can post $750,000 bail on multiple felonies in Tuesday’s more than five-hour standoff on the Las Vegas Strip. He would remain jailed under the Colorado warrant if he posts bail, and it was unclear where he may be prosecuted first.

Mannix, of Golden, Colorado, was not represented by an attorney as he stood in shackles during his brief extradition hearing.

Other news
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer’s brother testifies against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist
The brother of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists is testifying in a tense courtroom.
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Las Vegas Strip resort room, police say
Police say a man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
At trial of Las Vegas police officer, casino worker recalls thinking she might die in armed heist
An employee has testified that she thought she might die when a Las Vegas police officer allegedly robbed the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport, in Murrieta, Calif., Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Los Angeles Times reports that, according to CalFire, six people died in the crash. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP)
Real estate agent, car dealership owner and new pilot among 6 killed in California plane crash
A real estate agent, the owner of a car dealership and a newly minted pilot were among the six California residents killed in the weekend crash of a small plane in fog near an airport southeast of Los Angeles.

He is due Monday in a Las Vegas court on kidnapping and other charges including coercion with the threat of force, destruction of property and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea. A kidnapping conviction in Nevada can result in a sentence of up to life in prison.

Mannix has prior felony convictions in Colorado for kidnapping in 2022 and property damage in 2012, a prosecutor told a judge on Wednesday, and four people have court orders of protection against him.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not respond Thursday to messages about whether he wants Mannix prosecuted in Nevada before Colorado.

Mannix is accused of pulling the woman inside a room at Caesars Palace by force, claiming he had a gun and threatening to shoot security officers, according to a police report. It said the woman announced through the hotel room door to police that Mannix had a knife.

Police said a knife was found after Mannix surrendered to SWAT officers, but no gun. Damage to the hotel room was estimated at more than $50,000.

The woman had minor bruises and cuts that she told police she received climbing a fence, and police said she was not seriously injured.

Mannix and the woman “were clearly under the influence of narcotics and experiencing drug-induced paranoia,” when they were questioned by detectives after Mannix surrendered, police said.

Swimming pools were evacuated while broken glass and furniture fell from the 29-story tower of the flagship Caesars Entertainment Inc. property, but no injuries were reported and casino operations continued uninterrupted during the standoff.