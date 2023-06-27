Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Sports

Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander takes the field for a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 of 4 | 

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander takes the field for a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 of 4 | 

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 of 4 | 

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4 of 4 | 

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JERRY BEACH
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander was called for an automatic ball in the New York Mets’ 2-1 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night for throwing his final warmup toss ahead of the third inning with 27 seconds left on the clock, 3 seconds later than allowed.

“He caught me off guard,” said Verlander, who appeared to exchange annoyed words with plate umpire Jansen Visconti. “I know that you’re supposed to get your last warmup pitch in before 30 seconds. It was right about that time and I was about to throw my pitch and I think he started yelling ‘One more’ and kind of holding up the one (finger).”

Verlander, believing he had one more pitch, threw the warmup before Visconti issued the automatic ball.

Other news
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers’ 2-0 win over Mets
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander grabbed the bill of his cap two times as he faced home plate, acknowledging a warm welcome from fans in Detroit, then had to whip his head around twice toward the outfield as the Tigers sent pitches over the right-field wall.
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander, left, and Max Scherzer, right, talk in the dugout in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Verlander makes Mets debut, gives up 2 HRs to Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander was roughed up early before settling in and having some success in his New York Mets debut against the Detroit Tigers.
FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. New York Mets star pitchers Max Scherzer and Verlander are returning to the mound, perhaps fittingly in Detroit against a team they helped have its last run of success. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Verlander, Scherzer returning to mound for Mets in Detroit
New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in Detroit against a team both of them played for.
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander looks out from the dugout before an opening day baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Verlander throws 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Double-A outing
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching Friday for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team.

“As long as I’m ready by the 8 seconds that the hitter’s supposed to step in the box, I think that’s plenty of time,” Verlander said.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t fault Francisco Álvarez but said the situation may been caused the the rookie catcher arriving late to the plate. Álvarez was just behind the on-deck hitter in the batting order when the second inning ended.

“I’m not blaming him at all, but I think just having a little bit of discretion there,” Verlander said. “If the catcher — gosh, sometimes their clips don’t go in right. They have a lot of stuff to put on. If it takes them a little longer to get out there than normal, I don’t think the pitcher should be held accountable for that. And again, this is not Álvarez’s fault.”

Verlander pitched his lone 1-2-3 inning in the third.

“I was just a bit disappointed, especially the way things were going — I’m just trying to find my groove and to have it start off like that,” Verlander said. “But I understand. (Visconti) said he was in a tough way because said he had no choice if you don’t throw the pitch by 30 seconds.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports