Police investigate after elderly woman found dead outside

RUPERT, Vt. (AP) — A 76-year-old woman who was found dead outside her Rupert home appears to have died of exposure after falling, Vermont State Police said.

The death of the woman, who was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 21 is not considered suspicious, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of her family.

The body of the victim was taken to the office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.