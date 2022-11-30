Vermont police investigate after prison inmate found dead

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers are investigating after an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield was found dead.

Charles Mould, 74, of Bennington, was found unresponsive in the infirmary unit where he was being held at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy will be performed. The death does not appear to be suspicious, officials say.

Mould has been in custody since 2008. He was serving a sentence of 40 years to life on charges that included sexual assault on a victim less than 10 years old.

The Department of Corrections, the state police and the Prisoners’ Rights Office will conduct separate investigations.