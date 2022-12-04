Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session.

The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier.

Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House when the session gets underway next month.

Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Rep. Kathleen James of Manchester, Rep. Will Notte of Rutland and Rep. Jana Brown of Richmond were selected to serve as assistant majority leaders.

Democrats hold veto-proof majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate, making it easier for lawmakers to override any potential vetoes from Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the only statewide GOP officeholder in Vermont.