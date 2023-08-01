Vermont confirms 2nd death from flooding: a 67-year-old Appalachian Trail hiker

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
U.S. News

Vermont confirms 2nd death from flooding: a 67-year-old Appalachian Trail hiker

 
Share

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has confirmed a second death related to last month’s severe flooding.

Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhineback, New York, drowned in the swollen waters of Stony Brook near Stockbridge while hiking the Appalachian Trail, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said Tuesday.

“Our condolences go out to all of Mr. Kerker’s family and friends,” she said.

In another part of the state, Stephen Davoll, 63, drowned in his home in Barre on July 12, officials said.

Search crews found Kerker’s body on Friday along the Stony Brook about 1.5 miles downstream from where the trail crossed the brook, Vermont State Police said. A witness had reported seeing Kerker at the Stony Brook shelter the night of July 9 and said severe rain and flooding that hit Vermont the next day made the trail’s crossing of the stream dangerous.

Kerker was hiking the northern half of the Appalachian Trail and had been in touch with family weekly but not since July 9, state police said. His family had reported him overdue to the National Park Service on July 24, state police said.