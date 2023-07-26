In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
U.S. News

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

 
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York.

The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The band said 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. Phish “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits.”

Other news
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers wade along floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri as they search for residents to evacuate to higher grounds in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri ripped off tin roofs from homes, engulfed low-lying villages in flood, knocked down power and displaced more than 12,000 people Wednesday as it smashed into a small island and lashed northern Philippine provinces overnight with ferocious wind and rain, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least 2 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Doksuri has blown ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain, leaving at least two villagers dead and displacing nearly 16,000 villagers as it blows tin roofs off rural houses, floods low-lying villages and knocks out power.
Rocks, sand, and upended Canada Post boxes are seen in what used to be a hay field near McKay Section, Nova Scotia on Sunday, July 23, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian search teams find body of a child who died in flooding in Nova Scotia over the weekend
Canadian police say the body of a child who went missing when the province of Nova Scotia was hit with extreme flooding has been recovered.
FILE - An elderly Kashmiri man walks on a road damaged by flash floods after a cloudburst on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, July 22, 2023. Such intense rainfall events, especially when more than 10 centimeters (3.94 inches) of rainfall occurs within a 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) region within an hour are called cloudbursts and have potential to wreak havoc, causing intense flooding and landslides that affect thousands in mountain regions. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)
What are cloudbursts and is climate change making them more frequent?
Intense rainfall in the Himalayan regions of India’s Kashmir state and adjacent mountainous cold desert of Ladakh earlier this week destroyed roads and caused flooding of dozens of villages.
FILE - Rescuers conduct a search operation along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, July 16, 2023. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase their investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change, a United Nations report said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP, File)
Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate change risks, report says
A United Nations report says the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase its investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change.

The band has been on tour.

“As soon as we realized the scope of the devastation, we all together said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’” Phish member Page McConnell told WCAX-TV. “The wheels started turning within the first few days of all the rain and flooding that was happening up there.”

Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain over a couple of days in parts of the region earlier this month.