FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Vermont will pay $16.5M to settle lawsuits by foreign investors in fraudulent ski developments

FILE - Jay Peak resort in Jay, Vt., April 18, 2016. The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Jay Peak resort in Jay, Vt., April 18, 2016. The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The water park at Jay Peak resort in Jay, Vt., April 18, 2016. The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - The water park at Jay Peak resort in Jay, Vt., April 18, 2016. The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LISA RATHKE
 
Share

The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday.

In 2016, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the state alleged that former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and former president William Stenger took part in a “massive eight-year fraudulent scheme.” The civil allegations involved misusing more than $200 million of about $400 million raised for various ski area developments from foreign investors through a visa program. The EB-5 program encourages foreigners to invest in job-creating ventures in the U.S. in exchange for a chance to earn permanent residency.

Quiros and Stenger settled civil charges with the SEC, with Quiros surrendering more than $80 million in assets, including the two resorts.

Other news
The Cabot School in Cabot, Vt., is pictured on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The school is among more than 90 Vermont school districts suing chemical giant Monsanto over toxic contamination in educational buildings from the now banned industrial chemicals PCBs. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination
Dozens of Vermont school districts have sued chemical giant Monsanto over contamination in school buildings from now-banned toxic chemicals known as PCBs.
A jar made in 1865 in the Zuni Pueblo is displayed at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vt., Friday, June 21, 2023. The museum was gifted a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art and plans to build a $12.6 million facility for them. Some of the pottery is currently on display. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
A Vermont museum is gifted a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art
A Vermont museum has acquired a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art. It is planning to construct a $12.6 million facility to house the pieces that make up a rare national collection in the Northeast.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. The former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont. (Vermont State Police via AP, File)
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts.
FILE - The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature returns to the Statehouse on Tuesday, June 20, to try to override a number of vetoes from Republican Gov. Phil Scott, including his rejection of the state budget bill and key social programs that lawmakers passed. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)
Vermont Legislature overrides a number of Republican governor’s vetoes
The Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature has overriden a number of Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes and agreed to a plan to extend emergency hotel housing for the most vulnerable of the homeless population.

In 2019, Quiros, Stenger and Quiros’ adviser William Kelly were indicted over the failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money. Quiros was sentenced last year to five years in prison; Stenger served just over nine months in prison; and William Kelly was sentenced to a year and a half.

Foreign investors sued the state and its immigrant investor regional center, accusing it of inadequately supervising the projects.

The settlement announced Wednesday, if approved by the court, “will resolve all pending and potential lawsuits against the State that have been brought or could be brought by the approximately 850 investors in the Jay Peak EB-5 projects,” Attorney General Charity Clark said in a news release. The state will also continue to support investors’ pursuit of green cards. If that is successful, the overall settlement payment will be reduced by $4 million, Clark said.

“As I’ve said before, Vermonters, investors, and the State of Vermont were all deceived by the fraud of Ariel Quiros, Bill Stenger, and William Kelly,” Clark added. “This civil settlement will bring a global resolution to the State’s involvement in this matter, which will protect the State from additional EB-5 lawsuits, preventing further financial harm to Vermont.”

The $16.5 million will be paid over three years into the Jay Peak Receivership, which will distribute the funds. The investors paid over $400 million to the eight Jay Peak EB-5 projects.

Last month, the state agreed to a $750,000 payment to settle claims from eight Jay Peak investors.