Vermont governor vetoes raise for state lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have raised the salaries for members of state’s part-time legislature and made them eligible for the state employees’ health benefit plan.

Scott wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers that the Legislature passed several pieces of legislation that he said will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees and penalties.

“In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay,” the governor wrote.

The bill would have raised the weekly salaries for senators and House representatives over several years to $1,210 with adjustments. They currently make about $812 a week now for the session that usually runs from January to mid-May, according to Vermont Public.

Scott has vetoed five bills this year. The legislature has overridden one of his bills and is returning to the Statehouse on June 20 to try to override others, including his veto of the state budget.