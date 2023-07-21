‘Vermont Strong’ license plates to make a comeback after historic flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A special “I am Vermont Strong” license plate that was issued to help raise money for recovery from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 will make a comeback following historic flooding in the state, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.

The plates were first issued in 2012 and sold for several years. When then-Gov. Pete Shumlin extended their availability in 2016, he said the plates had come to symbolize the state’s toughness and resiliency.

“We will be bringing them back with a slightly new design,” Scott said at a news conference. “And that will also raise funds for flood relief and recovery efforts.”

Various fundraising efforts are underway to help get homeowners and businesses back on their feet. On Friday, Scott announced a $20 million state relief grant program for businesses that suffered physical damage due to the flooding.

Hundreds of businesses have filed damage reports from last week’s flooding, which left two months worth of typical rainfall in only a couple of days.

Vermont was under a flash flood watch through Friday evening as another storm developed. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall in some areas, according to forecasts.

Swiftwater rescue teams have been staged throughout the state.