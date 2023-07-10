FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders on Saturday, July 8, 2023 escorting Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen's body in a procession from the medical examiner's office in Burlington back to Rutland, state police said. Ebbinghausen, a part-time officer, was killed Friday when state police say a burglary suspect crashed into her cruiser during a chase. (Vermont State Police via AP)
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders on Saturday, July 8, 2023 escorting Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen’s body in a procession from the medical examiner’s office in Burlington back to Rutland, state police said. Ebbinghausen, a part-time officer, was killed Friday when state police say a burglary suspect crashed into her cruiser during a chase. (Vermont State Police via AP)

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn’t pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines, according to court documents released Monday.

Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude police, both with death resulting.

His attorney argued Rheaume should be released without bail and supervised by his sister, and that he wasn’t a flight risk given his strong family ties to the area and lack of a criminal record. But a judge ordered him held on $100,000 bail, agreeing with prosecutors that Rheaume’s behavior — namely fleeing from police — necessitated a high bail amount.

According to police, Rheaume was being chased by officers Friday afternoon when his pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a cruiser driven by Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the cruiser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s truck also hit another police cruiser. Two other officers and Rheaume were injured.

According to a police affidavit, the pursuit started after Rheaume broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend with whom he has two children. Concerned about his mental state, she had taken the children to her grandmother’s house, but her boyfriend called police after seeing security camera footage of Rheaume at their home.

“Mr. Rheaume said that he didn’t want to get in trouble so when the police tried to stop him, he didn’t stop,” State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen wrote. “Mr. Rheaume said that he had ambitions to get into the Marine Corps and believed than an arrest for this offense would hurt this ambition.”

Rheaume also said he takes multiple prescriptions and had used cannabis that day, and described his sense of impairment at the time of the crash as a seven or eight on a scale of one to 10, Riggen said.