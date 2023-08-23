Vermont prosecutor facing impeachment investigation for harassment allegations says he will resign

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont prosecutor facing possible impeachment said he is stepping down.

Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie on Wednesday told multiple news outlets he plans to resign. He did not give a timeline and did not return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

In May, lawmakers created a special House committee to investigate whether to impeach Lavoie and Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.

Lavoie is accused of harassing and discriminating against employees, while Grismore is facing an assault charge for kicking a shackled prisoner, as well as a financial investigation.

Lavoie has acknowledged some inappropriate humor but previously said he didn’t think his actions warranted him stepping down. Grismore has defended his actions.