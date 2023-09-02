Man arrested in Vermont in shooting deaths of a mother and son

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and son whose bodies were found Friday night, Vermont State Police announced Saturday.

Authorities allege Christopher Ellis, 54, shot Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, earlier in the week at their Whitingham home in southern Vermont. After being unable to contact Michael and Lucy Garvin, a relative found them dead inside their home and contacted 911.

Ellis, who had been living with them, then allegedly stole Michael Garvin’s pickup truck, authorities said. He was detained by Brattleboro police Friday night during a traffic stop.

Ellis was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and an additional charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was ordered jailed without bail and will be arraigned on Tuesday at Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

A phone number for Ellis was disconnected. It is unclear if he has an attorney.