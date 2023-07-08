FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said.

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by Tate Rheaume, 20, a suspect in an attempted break-in at a house, state police said.

Evidence indicates that Rheaume crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Ebbighausen’s cruiser, police said. The suspect’s truck also hit another police cruiser.

Other news
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Struggle to certify results of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential vote suffers another setback
The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification.
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A federal appeals court has temporarily reversed a lower court's ruling, Saturday, July 8, that had prohibited Tennessee from enacting a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. T (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
A federal appeals court has temporarily reversed a lower court’s ruling that had prohibited Tennessee from enacting a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
FILE - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics speaks to the media after lawmakers elected him in the Saeima, the Latvian Parliament in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, was sworn in on Saturday, July 8, 2023 as the Baltic nation’s president for a four-year term. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)
Latvia’s foreign minister, an ardent backer of Ukraine, is sworn in as the new president
Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, has been sworn in as the Baltic nation’s new president for a four-year term.
FILE - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks during the presidential inauguration ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Uzbekistan holds a snap presidential election on Sunday, July 9, 2023, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent's term from five to seven years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected in 2021 to a second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution. (AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov, File)
Uzbekistan’s leader poised for landslide victory in presidential election
Uzbekistan is set to hold a snap presidential election, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent’s term from five to seven years.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers and Rheaume were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Rheaume was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

State police said they are investigating the role impairment and speed played in the crash and are working with the Rutland County state’s attorney on potential charges. It was not immediately known if Rheaume is being represented by an attorney.

Ebbighausen, of Ira, Vermont, started working with the Rutland Police Department in May as a part-time officer, state police said. She was scheduled to start training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer, police said.