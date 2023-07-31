Verstappen’s dominance makes a 3rd straight F1 title look like a formality

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Doomsday plot sentencing
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Trucking company Yellow is shutting down
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs win to survive at Women’s World Cup
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Sports

Verstappen’s dominance makes a 3rd straight F1 title look like a formality

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
1 of 6 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
2 of 6 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo congratulates First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
3 of 6 | 

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo congratulates First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
4 of 6 | 

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, and second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, center, celebrate on the podium with a crew member during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
5 of 6 | 

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, and second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, center, celebrate on the podium with a crew member during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands receives the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt, Pool Photo via AP)
6 of 6 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands receives the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt, Pool Photo via AP)
By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Max Verstappen’s dominance is so total that it already feels like he’s won his third straight Formula One title, even with 10 races remaining following the mid-season break.

With a lead of 125 points over his nearest rival, the Red Bull driver is already in position to watch a highlights reel of his season and list his favorite wins. There have been 10 out of 12 races so far, plus a further two victories when including sprint races.

After winning the Belgian Grand Prix with another emphatic drive on Sunday, Verstappen was asked which of the victories he likes the most.

“It’s difficult to choose. There have been a lot of nice ones,” he said. “I think the one actually which I really enjoyed was like back in time in Miami.”

Other news
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the sprint race ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, July 29, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco gives the thumbs up after placing second in the qualification session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Verstappen gets grid penalty

Back in time?

May 7, to be precise, although it may seem long ago in Verstappen’s world considering he has won every race since.

At that point in the season, however, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was a self-declared title contender and still actually looking like one.

The Mexican driver had just done the main race-sprint race double at Azerbaijan, and his confidence was boosted further when he took pole position for Miami with Verstappen qualifying in a lowly ninth.

“Tough qualifying,” Verstappen said. “So probably for me, that was a very enjoyable one.”

Not for Perez, who finished second behind Verstappen and has not won since. He’s acknowledged that his confidence was badly shaken, and it showed in the results after Miami: Perez was 16th in Monaco, fourth in Spain and sixth in Canada. He also went five straight races without qualifying in the top 10 despite Red Bull having easily the best car in F1.

“It’s been a bit of a rough patch,” Perez said after finishing second in Belgium. “I really look forward to not leaving the podium anymore from now until the end of the year.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was third on Sunday, is also contending himself with podiums.

“This was the best we could achieve today, no doubt,” said Leclerc, who has not won a race since July 10 last year.

Verstappen is the youngest driver to win an F1 race, doing so when he was 18 years old on his Red Bull debut in 2016.

Now he’s racing in his own world, alone in front as he chases more milestones and records.

If Verstappen wins on his home track at the Netherlands GP on Aug. 27, then he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight wins from 2013, which was during Vettel’s heyday with Red Bull.

Verstappen’s own F1 record of 15 wins from last year also looks to set to be crushed.

Despite being only 25, he’s already on 45 F1 wins overall.

Next on the list is four-time F1 champion Alain Prost, who is fourth all-time with 51 wins.

Such is Verstappen’s intensity and thirst for victory that even Vettel’s tally of 53 might even be within his reach this year.

It’s increasingly hard to back against Verstappen.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports