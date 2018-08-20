Navy veteran from Delmont carries on family’s military tradition

Delmont native Daniel Nacey is carrying on the military tradition that has spanned multiple generations in his family.

“My grandfather and uncle were in the Navy and my father was in the Air Force,” Nacey said. “They influenced me in that the service was always an option and taught discipline and hard work.”

Nacey is currently doing that work as a third-class petty officer and fire controlman aboard the U.S.S. Donald Cook in Rota, Spain, one of four advanced warships in the region.

Nacey is responsible for the maintenance and control of fire-control radars aboard the ship, named for Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam prisoner of war, Marine Corps Col. Donald G. Cook.

Nacey credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in Delmont.

“I come from a blue-collar town that taught me to be a hard worker,” said Nacey. “I also played football in school, which improved my teamwork skills and communication, which I carried into my naval career.”

The U.S.S. Donald Cook and its fellow destroyers are forward-deployed in Rota to fulfill the United States’ phased commitment to NATO ballistic missile defense while also carrying out a wide range of missions to support the security of Europe.

Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious readiness groups.

Nacey is proud of successfully completing his first deployment.

“The Navy has opened up a lot of doors for me. It teaches you respect, discipline and a general sense of professionalism,” said Nacey. “The travel has been the best part about serving here. The chance to meet new people, learn a new language and visit some sites I would never have seen without being here.”