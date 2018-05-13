FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Springdale Scouts make sure veterans are remembered

 
Adam Sweetland’s family has a long history of military service.

That history includes Sweetland, an Army veteran, and stretches back to the Revolutionary War.

The Springdale resident wants to pass on a bit of that heritage to his son Austin, 7, who on Saturday joined dozens of other boys from Cub Scout Den 554 at Deer Creek Cemetery in Harmar to replace the U.S. flags marking veterans’ graves before Memorial Day.

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

“It’s important to learn about and to be proud of your heritage,” Sweetland said while placing a flag holder in the ground.

Austin darted back and forth, looking for graves that needed a new flag.

“I found one!” Austin yelled each time he found a grave that needed attention.

Sweetland stopped at each marker briefly to explain the service of the deceased veterans, pointing out the era in which they served.

It’s the second year that Cub Scouts have made the rounds at Deer Creek, according to Springdale Den 554 Committee Chair Jim Anderson. Getting the boys out to do a little community service is a big part of the program.

“That’s exactly what we promise the families,” he said. “We guarantee the Scouts will do community service, camping, hiking, biking, swimming and fishing, but our emphasis is on community service.”

Anderson, himself a veteran, said it’s probably a bit too early for Tiger Cubs such as Austin to really understand the importance of marking a veteran’s grave, but it’s never too soon to get them out into the community, doing the right sorts of things.

“It’s something that needs to be done and it gives us the chance to partner with other organizations in the community,” he said.

Anderson’s son Bo, 15, is the designated den chief for the more than 50 boys that make up Den 554, and he was pulling a wagon filled with flags and grave markers while making the rounds with the younger kids on Saturday. Bo’s grandfather and great-grandfather, both veterans, are buried at Deer Creek.

“For him, this is a chance to learn some leadership and mentor the younger kids and give a little something back,” Jim Anderson said.

That desire to give something back, and maybe learn something in the process, is exactly why Adam Sweetland had his son spend Saturday in the cemetery.

“It can really surprise you what gets through to kids,” he said. “You can never tell what’s going to stick, but hopefully he learns about serving those who served. They do their best for us, it’s only right that we do our best for them.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.