Veterans’ pod to open at Allegheny County Jail

The Allegheny County Jail will become part of a growing national trend when it officially opens a veterans pod at the facility Monday.

Veterans’ pods are becoming more common in correctional facilities during the last five years or so because the criminal justice system is focusing more on helping veterans who are going through mental health issues, particularly those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, the Associated Press reported in a recent story.

These pods give jailed veterans a safe space where they can work through problems so they can better reintegrate back into society. The Bureau of Justice Statistics said veterans account for 8 percent of all inmates. In Albany County, N.Y., 6 percent of the participating veterans have returned to jail, compared with typical recidivism rates of more than 40 percent.

Some of veterans’ pods in Florida have daily flag-raising ceremonies, while other dorms tend to avoid anything associated with the military, according to the Associated Press.

The Allegheny County Jail pod will hold 34 veterans.